Woman Accused Of Murder And Attempted Murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

A WOMAN, accused of the murder of another woman after a shooting in Pinewood Gardens, was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Elsa Ferguson was accused of murdering Necola Cox and attempting to murder Vernita Adderley.

Ferguson, 34, appearing before Magistrate Shaka Serville, faced charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The charges are in relation to an incident that occurred on Sunday, April 17, in Pinewood Gardens.

According to an official police report at around 3pm officers responded to a shooting that occurred outside a building on Pinewood Drive.

Upon arriving at the scene officers were informed that two women, later identified as Necola Cox and Vernita Adderley, were allegedly approached by a woman armed with a handgun.

Cox was shot multiple times in her body. She later died of her injuries in hospital.

In court Ferguson was told that due to the grave nature of the offence, she would not be required to enter a plea to any of her charges.

The Magistrate informed her that her case would proceed by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment, which Ferguson should receive on her next court appearance on July 29.

Magistrate Serville also told the accused that she had the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Until such time Ferguson will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.