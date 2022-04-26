Davis Dismisses Claims Of Conflict Of Interest Over Rodney Moncur Appointment

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis questioned how Rodney Moncur’s appointment as a “violence interrupter” in the Ministry of National Security could be considered a conflict of interest, adding he viewed the talk show host as someone who understood inner-city communities.

In response to critics of the appointment, Mr Davis said he did not expect to please everyone and pointed to the appointment of Omar Archer, a controversial social media personality, as former contractor’s registrar in the Ministry of Works under the previous Minnis administration.

Mr Davis was asked yesterday to respond to criticism that has been levelled against the government over Mr Moncur’s appointment. Concerns have been raised about the role due to the former senator’s views on issues of national concern.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe also frequented Mr Moncur’s talk show before the 2021 general election.

“I don’t expect to please everyone. Did we hear any chatter when they hired, what’s this chap named again - Omar Archer?” Mr Davis asked yesterday.

“Any of you who would have known Rodney Moncur you know that he is the salt of the earth. He’s from an area Black Village. He understands and he interacts with persons on the streets and we feel that he is a fine person having had that voice out there to be able to assist in deescalating matters on the street with his voice and being amongst them. He lives amongst them and he is with them.”

When asked if the role could be viewed as a direct result of Mr Moncur’s ties to Mr Munroe, Mr Davis said: “What’s the conflict? What’s the conflict of interest? I don’t know that the Minister of National Security was being paid on the show.

“He was one of his sidekicks in the show and he, from his vision where he was sitting, became even better acquainted with Mr Moncur and better acquainted with his talents and what he can do. And having done that he made the decision that he is someone that could help in the fight that we are in against violent crimes.”

Mr Munroe also weighed in on the controversy yesterday, telling reporters Mr Moncur is not appointed as a consultant, but as an independent contractor.

“He is not appointed as a consultant,” Mr Munroe told reporters. “He is appointed as an independent contractor and since nobody has sight of his contract I don’t know how you criticise something that you don’t know the details of.”

He added: “He is an independent contractor with this ministry.”

Some women’s rights activists have spoken out against the appointment due to Mr Moncur’s previous controversial statements about the opposite sex.

For instance, he called for all Bahamians to vote “no” in the June 2016 gender equality referendum in order to “save women” from themselves and to “stop foreign men from having the same rights as Bahamian men.” He called the process “witchcraft”.

Asked about these concerns, Mr Munroe said people should not jump to conclusions without knowing all the facts.

“Again that’s somebody commenting on what he said to do and they don’t know what he said to do and it’s simple as that,” he said.

He added that Mr Moncur’s credentials as a community activist for the past 30 years “speak for themselves”.

Yesterday, advocacy group Equality Bahamas criticised Mr Moncur’s appointment, saying it is “ill suited” and “unjustified.”

“He (Mr Moncur) has, on many occasions, made reckless comments and regularly demonstrates blatant disregard for women,” the group said. “It is dangerous for the government to put him in such a position, not only because he is unqualified and ill-suited, but such an appointment can be perceived as validation of his misogynistic commentary and behaviour.

“He has a following that includes people who pay attention to his ideas and people who think his antics are funny, neither of which bode well for us. The government should be addressing him and the use of his platform to reinforce gender stereotypes and subjugation of women as a barrier to ending gender-based violence, not condoning it.”