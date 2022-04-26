Ingraham To Hold Grand Bahama Event For Book

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham will be in Freeport this week for the launch of his new book in Grand Bahama.

This comes on the heels of a successful March launch in New Providence of “I Say What I Mean and I Mean What I Say, Hubert A Ingraham in His Own Words”.

Mr Ingraham will be on the island on Thursday and Friday to attend a number of activities, including the launch and presentations of his book to various local organisations and institutions.

M Teresa Butler and Patricia Glinton-Meicholas served as editors of the publication. The book, published by Guanima Press Ltd, is the first of a three-volume collection of significant speeches and statements made by Mr Ingraham during his time in frontline politics and as the nation’s leader.

The book is already on sale in Grand Bahama at Bethel’s Bookstore to allow residents to make purchases ahead of Mr Ingraham’s arrival.

People will have an opportunity to secure Mr Ingraham’s personal signature on books brought to the new Sawyer’s Fresh Market off Midshipman from noon to 1.30pm on Thursday.

“The book and Ingraham’s visit are creating a buzz and the historic literary gem will prove a great gift idea for Mother’s Day and graduations,” said a Grand Bahama marketing consultant.

The book will also be presented to local school principals at the Sir Charles Hayward Library.

There will also be a call on the University of The Bahamas-North campus to present books gifted by Colina Insurance and Mr Ingraham will visit a local high school to meet with a delegation of students from high schools from across the island. He will also call on Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey.