Baha Mar Snub

EDITOR, The Tribune.

BAHA MAR... snubbed By PM! Years open incredible success but celebration snubbed by Prime Minister - Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Tourism and virtually all of Cabinet as they were off to Regatta! A massive red-letter day...massive investor confidence, but No.

We could have ended up with a white elephant...an empty massive hotel... No Import Export Bank of China prudently found a suitable investor who has been incredible and that is very short of their corporate and community posturing they have shown, especially over the past two years even with COVID - but Exuma Regatta seems to be of a higher priority!

The largest hospitality employer... the employer who during COVID paid all of their line-staff at least something and covered them for health and issued free COVID tests to all is this the correct way to snub such a corporate investor?

Thank you, Graeme Davis, thank you the Tokk Family if the officials, or as they like to be called “dignitaries” “who in this case certainly were not very dignified” didn’t give you all the glory and support you earned and merited... a fantastic job done.

Talk about investor confidence - in the midst of shut-down for two-years the Tokk Family invested over US$300m in Baha Mar’s new water park and seemingly nine-months in of a so-called New Day we back to normal... show disrespect and suffer.

Thank you, Baha Mar…thank you Sarkis for the concept, thank you Graeme Davis and his extraordinary team from top to bottom each and everyone.

Sad, Mr Prime Minister - Minister of Tourism/Investment sad.... am sure the 6000 Baha Mar employees all voters witnessed and will remember!

J T HUTCHINSON

Nassau,

April 24, 2022.