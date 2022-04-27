‘Excellent’ Results In Crime Fight

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

A HIGH-powered rifle capable of firing 200 rounds of ammunition, more than $35,000 and nearly 85 lbs of marijuana were some of the substantive discoveries of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Operation Ceasefire.

The special operation was launched nearly three weeks ago in response to gang wars that sparked an increase in murders in New Providence in March.

According to Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander yesterday, the operation has yielded “excellent” results, adding that police will continue to apply pressure on criminals who persist in committing illegal activities through saturation patrols in hot spots.

However, Mr Fernander admitted that law enforcement faced a double fold concern in that there continued to be an ease attached to the illegal import of dangerous weapons and repeat offenders continued to be granted bail.

As he gave insight into the face-off between police and the criminal element, the acting commissioner noted 183 arrests; the recovery of 13 firearms — including high-powered rifles and 251 rounds of ammunition; 84.9lbs of marijuana; five stolen vehicles recovered and 1,419 vehicle searches. Additionally, there were 3,012 people searched and $35,452 seized.

There was also a substantial number of weapons found and seized in the south-central area of New Providence.

Mr Fernander said on Monday night, suspects threw a high-powered weapon out of a window during a high-speed chase.

“I just want to highlight two significant matters that occurred overnight,” he said during a meeting the press event held via Zoom. “Shortly after midnight early this morning, the operation team was in the area of Kennedy Sub, that’s between Pinewood Gardens and Kennedy Sub, when they noticed rapid gunshots and saw a vehicle speeding away in that general area.

“Officers pursued it. There was a short chase and the driver of that vehicle threw out a high powered weapon from that vehicle. They were able to stop that vehicle a short distance away. An adult male was arrested and taken back into that area where that high-powered rifle was thrown and on checking we discovered this weapon (pictured) and I just want to show the Bahamian people what our law enforcement officers are up against.

“This is a high-powered rifle with two drum barrels and you could see two drum barrels and each one of the barrels could hold up to 100 rounds. So you are looking at 200 rounds. Just with this weapon. That’s over 200 lives because this is a very dangerous weapon. As we said, a high-powered rifle.

“They were able to recover this and on checking the vehicle, a small quantity of marijuana was found and officers got a warrant and went to the residence and on the search a large quantity of marijuana, you could see in the front of us was recovered. Just over 33 pounds. “The street value is just over $30,000.”

In another incident, he said that on one day a man had been found with two weapons in separate incidents.

“There was an individual charged about a week ago in the Big Pond area. He was chased by the police. He dropped a bag and was able to get away and in checking that bag a weapon was recovered. We knew who the individual was and we had teams all day checking into the night. Officers were able to arrest him along with others in the Wilson Tract area and on this person, the same individual who had dropped the bag in the Big Pond area, was found with a second weapon.

“We charged him and low and behold, just days later he is now right among us on bail. It was a concern for us. It is a concern. I try to encourage the officers just to remain focused and we will continue to go at him. But two weapons the same day, back-to-back it is a concern, but that will not deter us from what we are doing to ensure that the Bahamian people are safe.

“We just will turn up the notch and continue to turn it up.”

Mr Fernander said officials are concerned about how weapons are entering the country. However, he said, their “hands are on the pulse” in intercepting the weapons with the help of United States counterparts.

“(That) has always been the question, how the weapons are getting into the country and what we are doing. We are doing a lot and working closely with our US counterparts with whom we have an excellent relationship. I must say.

“We also have our liaison officer on the customs side of it and the police side stationed in Florida who is also communicating with our US partners on that end. We have a meeting as soon as we leave from here. We have a meeting now with our DPP office and our US partners. So, we are putting some things in place. We have our hands on the pulse and as you could see a few months ago we were successful in seizing a number of firearms that came in from the US. First it was nine rifles and then came back just a day or two later and got eight weapons but there (are) a lot of initiatives we have in place.

“We are focusing too on a number of the Family Islands where we believe that they are coming in through Family Islands and then make (their) way here to the capital where most of the high crime areas (are).

“So, we are clogging the area. We have our hands on the pulse. You will continue to see individuals going to court,” he said.

He added that there were ongoing talks with the director of public prosecutions centred around amending laws to charge people with international arms trafficking.