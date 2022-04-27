Teenager Accused Of Gunpoint Robbery

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old boy accused of robbing a man of his vehicle at gunpoint last week was denied bail yesterday.

Damien Reckley was charged with two counts of armed robbery in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday for allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint while being concerned with others on April 20.

In the first instance, police said the accused robbed Matthew Bethel of his burgundy coloured 2011 Nissan Cube and cellphone — together valued at $8,350 — while in the area of Zion Blvd Basketball Park.

Police also allege that the teenager used a handgun to rob Milfort Sainlice of his pink XR cellphone and of $250 cash in the area on the same day.

Due to the nature of the charges, Reckley was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to July 22 for presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Reckley was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

However, he has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.