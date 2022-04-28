Art Of Graphix: Reaping The Reward From Our Hospitality

Good service is critical to success in any business, especially in the hospitality sector. This is a lucrative industry that always has something innovative and exciting to offer. COVID-19 brought the sector to a sudden halt but now, as travel restrictions are being lifted, the wanderlust vibe has resurfaced for travellers and many hospitality businesses are experiencing success again.

What is hospitality? In its simplest term, it is the relationship between a guest and a host, wherein the host receives the guest with some amount of goodwill, extending an unforgettable welcome away from home. What is more, hospitality is one of the oldest businesses, dating back to the innkeepers and taverns of biblical times.

Tourism, on the other hand, began in Europe with Switzerland being one of the first countries to develop special accommodations and services for travellers. The business of hospitality has proven to be one of the most resilient, adaptable and dynamic industries on the planet. It is an industry of constant change, where technology and innovation are being integrated to improve the guest experience. Similarly, workplace hospitality is a way to attract and retain the best employees by viewing them as valued guests, and not just staff.

Accordingly, the business of hospitality should always provide customers with a positive experience that will reap the benefits of a higher client retention rate. Hospitality means pretty much the same thing as it does in routine life, such as offering friendly treatment to guests and customers. Its goal is to always provide customers with an enjoyable experience, whether that enjoyment comes from eating a good meal, relaxing in a luxurious spa, or getting a good night’s rest away from home. That is paramount.

How do you create hospitality?

Key factors in building a great hospitality business include ensuring that every guest is greeted warmly; strategically building a unique experience; paying attention to the aesthetics; making sure persons are familiar with your products and services; the swift resolution of guest complaints and never forgetting to offer a fond farewell upon their departure.

Great people skills; exceptional attention to detail; leadership and teamwork abilities; and contagious enthusiasm are thus critical for those aspiring to work in the hospitality industry.

What are the benefits of hospitality jobs?

The hospitality industry is not only growing, but it pays well if you work hard. And it is a great feeling knowing you have just made someone’s day better through their experience. Equally, when you feel appreciated and mutually cared for, it reflects positively on how you view yourself.

Many customers rely on Internet reviews to decide whether to visit a business and, sadly, it only takes a few dissatisfied customers sharing their terrible experiences online with the world to quickly put an industry or business in a bad light. So hospitality businesses that provide customers with a positive experience will always reap the benefits of a higher customer retention rate, as opposed to counterparts who offer a less pleasant experience. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

• NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, author and certified life coach with qualifications of A.Sc. B.Sc. M.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.