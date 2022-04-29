Man Shot Dead By Police ‘Fired First’: Officers’ Vehicle Struck By Bullets During Gun Battle

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN, who allegedly shot at police, was killed by officers on Antigua Street yesterday.

The incident took place after officers received a report before noon about a “disturbance” at a church in the area and responded to the call.

Police press liaison officer Superintendent Audley Peters said the victim was in his late 20s.

It is understood that he was not a resident of the area. Supt Peters said a pistol was recovered from the deceased.

He told reporters that when officers arrived at the scene, they saw a male fitting the description that they were given travelling along Antigua Street.

“This male had in his possession a firearm and as a result of that the officers called control to seek further assistance and while doing so they followed the male.”

A short time later, the male entered into a yard west on Antigua Street and the officers rode up and returned and when the officers returned the male jumped the wall from the yard and discharged his weapon at the officers,” Supt Peters said.

“The officers, being aware of the threat towards their lives, produced their service weapons and shot the suspect, injuring him. EMS was called and following their assessment, the service technicians determined there were signs of life.”

Asked about the nature of the disturbance at the church, Supt Peters would not disclose that detail.

He also would not say if police suspect the deceased was attempting to rob the church, but said that was not information received in the initial investigation.

The police officers involved were not injured in this incident, however Supt Peters said they will have to follow the protocols for officers who face situations such as this.

A police vehicle was hit by bullets.

The coroner visited the scene and an inquest will be held into the incident.

Last week, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe confirmed that police-related coroner’s inquests have not yet resumed as the director of public prosecutions has yet to appoint a lawyer to marshal the cases.

However, inquests into other matters have started after hearings were initially delayed due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

Last year, 21 police-involved shootings were recorded, 13 of which were fatal.

The Tribune had previously reported that The Bahamas has one of the highest per capita rates of police involved killings in the world, with 11 recorded in 2017, 2018 and 2020.