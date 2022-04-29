Murder In Grand Bahama Takes Year’S Tally To 48

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN believed to be in his early 40s was shot and killed at his home in Grand Bahama early yesterday morning, pushing the country’s murder count to 48 so far for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said officers were alerted to a shooting in the Bruce Avenue area shortly after 8.30am.

According to reports, a man was at his home when a vehicle pulled up. One of the male occupants got out of the vehicle, produced a firearm and began firing shots in his direction.

“He was shot about the body multiple times,” the police press liaison officer said.

“That male then would’ve fled to the residence where he collapsed, and he was pronounced dead. EMS personnel attended the scene, and they discovered no signs of life.”

Although police have not identified the victim, a relative told The Tribune the deceased is Javon Pinder aka “JP”, a father of two. However, he declined to speak further about the shooting.

According to ASP Rolle, the victim was known to police.

Asked if officers are concerned about retaliation in view of the incident, he said: “It’s not safe to assume that it’s going to be retaliation, but we keep our ears open and prepared for anything that comes forth.

“We just want to urge the public to put those guns down again. We cannot say that enough because like you said, it could be your very own or a family member. If you have any information of where a firearm may be, contact the police and get that firearm off the streets to save another life being lost on Grand Bahama,” he added.

ASP Rolle also told reporters that police are following some leads into the shooting and that officials are hoping to soon conclude the investigation.

Thursday’s homicide comes after a man was shot and robbed on Soldier Road in New Providence on Wednesday night.

Sources say the victim is a man who was acquitted of murder last year.

However, Superintendent Audley Peters was unable to confirm his identity when asked about it yesterday.

“There was a robbery that occurred last night where a male was in front of a residence in conversation with a friend,” Supt Peters said yesterday. “The male was approached by two men and when he saw them coming, he approached them and asked them what the situation was. Apparently, an altercation ensued and one of those suspects shot that male and took his vehicle along with some other personal items. The victim was transported to the hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries and that investigation is ongoing at the moment – his condition is not life threatening.”

The shootings come as police and the Davis administration seek to get a handle on violent crime in the country and after 22 homicides were recorded in March, one of the deadliest months on record in the country.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.