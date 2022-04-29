Former World Leaders At Crypto Conference

At the FTX/Salt Cryptocurrency Conference at Baha Mar Convention Center on Thursday, on the second day featuring a financial panel presentation – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper met and greeted former US President Bill Clinton, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried. Also pictured chatting with the group is Bahamian former NBA player Rick Fox.

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

• Headline corrected