Three shot in attempted armed robbery

THREE men are in hospital after being shot during an attempted armed robbery on Saturday.

Two would-be robbers reportedly shot each ether, while their intended victim sustained injuries during the robbery.

The incident occurred shortly before 11pm at a business establishment on West Bay Street west of Sandy Port.

Preliminary reports indicate a male proprietor was closing his business establishment when another man armed with a handgun entered and demanded cash.

The suspect and the proprietor got into a struggle, which resulted in the proprietor being shot, police said.

During the struggle a second suspect, the accomplice of the first male, entered the establishment, and produced a firearm, which resulted in both suspects shooting each other.

The victim and the suspects were all taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown at this time. Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, four people - three males and one female - are in police custody and assisting police with their investigations after they were found in possession of $2,500 worth of suspected marijuana on Saturday.

Officers assigned to Operation Ceasefire acting on intelligence conducted a search of a residence on Akel Close, Montell Heights around noon where the drugs were found and subsequently confiscated.

Police said the drugs have an estimated weight of two and a half pounds with an estimated street value of $2,500.

The suspects were arrested without incident. Active police investigation continues.