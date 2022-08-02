Andros families grieving after deaths at sea in separate incidents

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO families in Andros are grieving after tragedy struck their loved ones while out at sea in separate incidents last week.

Police said the latest incident happened on Saturday in the Mangrove Cay area where a man apparently drowned. Police said reports indicate that two men dove into waters to retrieve two small fishing vessels that had become unattached from their parent vessel, a 42ft fishing boat.

One of the men, a 52-year-old resident of Pinewood Gardens, surfaced a short time later, while the second man did not.

Police said while conducting a search of the area with local mariners, they found the victim’s body in waters 300 yards off Little Harbor Creek, Mangrove Cay on Sunday.

He was identified by relatives yesterday as 33- year-old Roynardo Strachan, a father-of-one.

His mother, Susan Strachan, told The Tribune her son was on a fishing trip with several other men when the incident happened.

She said “everything was going fine” until Saturday when her son’s friend, who was also on the trip called, telling her he had bad news.

“The gentleman who he went with called me Saturday and said he had bad news and then he told me that they couldn’t find my son,” Ms Strachan said.

“So, I eventually start praying and thanking God and praising God and then my apostle told me to come by the church and when I reach by the church, she called the members and they all gathered and prayed.

“I thank God for them so much because the words I couldn’t give God, they gave to him and I said Lord I need closure and in order to get the closure, I know I got to get the body.”

The next day, Ms Strachan said she received news that her son’s body was found. News of his death came the same day as her birthday.

“Yesterday (Sunday) was my birthday and people usually get gifts on their birthday but I gave the Lord a gift. My son was a gift to the Lord because my apostle saw him praising the Lord and making it right with the Lord,” she added.

Describing her son as a “strong swimmer” she said the family wants more answers as to what led to the incident.

“He was a strong swimmer and he usually would catch a cooler of conch and swim back to shore and everything and he’s a good swimmer so everyone is trying to wonder how that could happen… so I want answers,” she added.

The Andros resident said coping with his death has not been easy for the close-knit family but credits the prayers of friends for helping them through this difficult time.

The incident came just days after a man was left dead and another missing after their boat capsized off Andros.

The fishing vessel – named Molly- was en route to New Providence and had three men on board. They were transporting conch to the capital.

Police said while on their journey, the men experienced rough weather and engine problems, which led to the vessel capsizing.

The incident left one man dead and another missing, while a third man made it safely to shore, officers added.

“A local fisherman was able to rescue a 44-year-old male of Money Rock, South Andros, who was found, shortly before 7pm on Thursday 28th July 2022, drifting in the area of Burnt Rock,” police reported. “He was taken to the Mangrove Cay Clinic, where he is being treated.”

“The police have conducted a search of the area where the vessel capsized and retrieved the body of a second male from waters near Mangrove Cay, Andros.”

The deceased victim was identified by friends as Caiaphas “Mucka” Forbes.

“The entire community of South Andros grieves on the passing of Caiaphas ‘Mucka’ Forbes, a son of the soil from Mars Bay, South Andros who was on board the vessel that capsized Thursday, July 28,” former FNM candidate for South Andros D’Angelo Ferguson wrote on Facebook.

“I was saddened to hear of this unexpected and shocking news. My heart goes out to The Forbes Family, the Mars Bay and the Bluff Community and the entire South Andros community during this time of grief. It will take time for us to get through the shock of this loss.”

Search and recovery efforts were said to be continuing for the third male at last report.

In the meantime, police are encouraging boaters to pay close attention to the weather forecast, and to ensure their vessels are outfitted with life vests for all passengers at all times.

Mangrove Cay, Central and South Andros MP Leon Lundy issued similar warnings in a press statement over the weekend, reminding boaters to exercise safety precautions and always notify family members of their fishing locations at regular intervals.

“We have experienced recent tragedies, and these are tragic reminders that life is fragile. Families are forever changed when we lose loved ones,” Mr Lundy said.

“We do not want this trend to continue and so we take bold steps that include the practical and the spiritual to prevent water and boating accidents.”