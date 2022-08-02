FACE TO FACE: Lessons to learn from a lifetime fighting to keep our streets safe

By FELICITY DARVILLE

DOUGLAS Hanna Sr has likely solved more homicides and major crimes than any other detective in the history of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. This retired superintendent has lived a life of dedication and passion, protecting the lives of his countrymen. He took to the streets and came face to face with criminals. He helped carve out successful tactics against the drug trade. His life was on the line on many occasions; even one in which a criminal put a gun to his head. But through it all, his love for community and his desire to give back to his country remains stronger than ever.

Now, as he celebrates his 70th birthday, Douglas shares wisdom that could help officers still on the frontline of the battle against crime.

“Prevention and deterrence are important aspects of the work that the police must do,” he said.

“We fight crime; but we need to stop the crime.”

In light of alarming incidents of gun violence in New Providence, including one which recently claimed the life of a four-year-old child, I spoke with Douglas about the state of the nation. He told me the partnership between the police and members of the public is critical to stemming the tide of gun crimes and murders. These are the areas of real concern, he said, noting that in other areas of crime, the police are managing to be effective.

“The police are doing fairly well given the circumstances; but we must continue to find innovative ways to solve the problems we face,” he said.

“Community policing and consultative policing is the start. Police and members of the public have to get together and come to a common ground on how the community should be policed.”

The Urban Renewal Programme, he pointed out, is an excellent one in which there is a firm partnership with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF). Officers are involved in the community activities and children’s programmes, often serving as mentors for inner city kids. He believes more civic organisations and NGOs should involve the police in their programmes.

Neighbourhood watch groups provide another opportunity for community/ police partnerships, he said. With neighbourhood watch programmes now supported by legislation, Douglas hopes to see communities all over New Providence implement robust programmes and involve the police every step of the way.

Douglas then pointed to intelligence-led policing and technology as important tools in the fight. The RBPF also needs as much resources as possible to increase manpower, vehicles and technology, he said.

During his 32 years of service to the RBPF, Douglas served at the forefront of crime fighting. He spent 25 years as a detective in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

During times when criminal activity became unacceptably high, Police Force leaders assigned Douglas to lead special force teams in an attempt to stem the flow of crime.

“In early 1992, when there was a sharp increase in criminal activity in Nassau, I led a team of officers known as ‘Sweep Unit’ whose objective was to stop the rise in criminal actives by apprehending offenders and preventing criminal activities,” he recalled.

“History shows that this was arguably one of the most effective crime-fighting units ever. Police officers were led on walkabouts; sometimes patrolling almost the entire island on foot. Criminals stayed at home when the Sweep Unit was visible. Many nights, people on the street would say to me: ‘Dougie, the bad boys staying in tonight; they see the camouflage hat out tonight!’ Crime prevention was very effective.”

Leading the Sweep Unit was challenging, because Douglas was still performing duties as Assistant Superintendent at CID. He was managing investigations and investigators during the day and leading the Sweep Unit at night. This was a time when he got only four hours sleep on average each day for at least a year.

Douglas was only 14 years old when he completed his schooling. He went on to work as an electrician’s apprentice. By the age of 19, Douglas enrolled in the Police College. This literally changed the trajectory of his life.

He grew up through a little corner off East Street in the heart of the inner city called Lucky Heart Corner. As a young teenager, he spent time “on the blocks” with his friends. He had an uncle who was a police officer, but his uncle seemed to look at him just like the rest of the boys on the blocks. When his uncle saw him training at the police college, he smiled and told the young Douglas: “Each generation has got to police their own.”

At the time, he did not comprehend that statement, but as Douglas was educated at home and abroad by the RBPF, and as he made many accomplishments, it became clear. Police partnerships are formed and bonded by the people they know. In a small population like The Bahamas, this presents an opportunity for officers to be empowered by the information the community can provide to help stop crime. When young officers graduate from the college, they often spend years downtown, working ‘the Beat’ before they are filtered to various areas of the RBPF.

“That may be a mistake,” he said.

“These officers, young and eager to police the streets, may be better utilised by being involved in community policing, gaining intelligence from the people they know. Together, the police and the public can work to effectively stop crime before it happens.”

Douglas had to be brave in the profession he chose to dedicate his life to. There were times when his life was in danger; but he persevered.

In 1984, a street gang was formed with the objective to “eliminate Babylon” (kill as many police officers as they could). They shot four police officers, killing two of them. They also shot a prison officer and committed many armed robberies, shooting several people in the process. Douglas led a team of officers to find the leaders. When the alleged leader was tracked down, he was armed with a .357 handgun and was fatally shot while firing on Douglas and his team.

In 1992, armed robbers held up a food store. They were found at a local motel by a police officer, whom they shot and killed. Douglas was in charge of the Sweep Unit that night. Former National Security Minister Marvin Dames was the second in command. The main suspect was tracked down to a building where Douglas and his team entered and confronted the armed suspect. After an exchange of gunfire, the suspect was fatally wounded, and Douglas received graze burns across the face from the suspect’s bullet.

On another occasion, an armed suspect was on the run after robbing several people. He was spotted in a densely populated area of New Providence. Several police officers were in pursuit and bullets appeared to be firing at will. In an effort not to shoot any innocent bystander, Douglas was unprepared when he came face to face with the armed suspect. He pointed the gun at Douglas’ head and pulled the trigger, but the gun misfired, fuelling Douglas’ faith in God. After a brief struggle, the suspect was disarmed and arrested.

From 1984 to 1986, Commissioner Gerald Bartlett assigned Douglas as Inspector in charge of the Abaco Division. The former Commissioner’s charge to him was to “stop the drug traders from taking over Abaco and change the view of the people that the police are corrupt”.

“This was another very challenging period with drug dealers trying to land planes in the cane field, on the deserted roads and at sea,” Douglas shared.

“Because of the consistent and random monitoring of the mainland and cays to prevent drug dealing and apprehend drug dealers, this was another period of an average of four hours sleep every 24 hours for two years. There were also subtle attempts to bribe police officers. But the drug dealers did not take over, and Abaco residents knew the police were not corrupt.”

Douglas served as the Assistant Superintendent in charge of CID from 1986 to 1992. During this time, he formed the homicide squad. He led the investigations teams in most of the major criminal investigations. He formed the first Scenes of Crime Unit outside of the Criminal Records Office. He also formed and led the Voluntary Bill of Indictment Unit, which resulted in some of the major criminal cases going straight to the Supreme Court.

As a detective, Douglas has worked on and helped to solve countless cases, including notable ones. They include: the murder of Cabinet Minister Charles Virgil; the mass murder of the Hannah family in Danottage Estates; the murders of two tourists on Paradise Island during the construction of Atlantis Phase Two; the murder of Catholic nun Sister Claire Haas; and the case of Emerson Thurston who was charged with the “murder of an unknown human being after faking his own death”. Douglas also helped to solve a series of murders related to the drug trade. One of the accused was believed to be responsible for the death of Police Detective Mark Clarke.

From 1992 to 1999, Douglas served as Superintendent in Charge of CID. From 1999 to 2002, he was assigned to the Uniform District as Superintendent in Charge of New Providence and the Southern Bahamas Divisions.

This was another challenging period. Douglas led a crime fighting unit known as the ‘November Unit’. This unit was mandated to stem the increase in crime and it was highly effective. Douglas performed District Headquarters operational and administration duties during the day and led street operations at night.

He retired from the RBPF in 2002 after 32 years of unbroken service. He went on to serve as chairman of the New Providence Junkanoo Parade Committee. He also served as a member of the Police Inspectorate along with Dr Sandra Dean-Patterson and Mr Elliot Lockhart. Douglas served with retired Justice Emmanual Osedabay and Reverend Pinder on the Committee to review conditions at and incidents at the Immigrant Detention Centre. He was on the Board of Directors at the Airport Authority and NAD. He also served on the Government House Review Committee along with former Commissioner Reginald Ferguson, former Commodore of Defence Force Roderick Bowe and Attorney Keith Jones.

Through it all, Douglas managed to give such selfless service thanks to his wife Monique, children, family friends and colleagues. They all gathered with him at the Sapodilla Restaurant on Friday, July 22, to celebrate his 70th birthday. The event was hosted by Vaughn Albury and blessed by Dean Harry Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, which is Douglas and his family’s home church. A strong contingent of the RBPF attended, including current Commissioner Clayton Fernander.

Douglas, who was born in Spring Point, Acklins, to Gladys Naomi Hanna, gave his all, in pursuit of a safe and peaceful nation. Today, he is still giving back as a mentor to many.

His sacrifices have not gone unnoticed. He holds a 2021 National Heroes Award Distinguished Service Medal. He has a Police Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct, and another for Meritorious Service. He also received the Queen’s Police Medal, and the Bahamas Silver Jubilee Award.

Of all his accomplishments, he is most proud of his seven children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.