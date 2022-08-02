Mother Pratt sworn in as Gov General has COVID-19

GOVERNOR General Sir Cornelius Smith has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Cynthia “Mother” Pratt, CD, JP, has been duly appointed as deputy to the Governor-General.

She was sworn in yesterday by Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree.

A brief press statement from the Office of the Governor General announced that Sir Cornelius contracted the disease but no further details were provided.

The Governor General tested positive for the coronavirus nearly a year ago. As he is vaccinated, at the time he experienced no symptoms.

“Sir Cornelius was tested last Friday, August 13, (2021) out of an abundance of caution after coming into contact with an individual who was COVID-19 positive,” the Office of the Governor-General said at the time.

“Sir Cornelius is fully vaccinated and remains asymptomatic at this time. The Governor-General will abide by the established public health quarantine protocol.”

He also encouraged all Bahamians to get vaccinated.

Sir Cornelius received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at Loyola Hall in March 2021.