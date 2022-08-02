Track and field team ready to do big things in England

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BIRMINGHAM, England — With some changes made to the original list of athletes named by the Bahamas Olympic Committee, head coach Bernard Rolle said he’s looking forward to some good performances from the athletes here for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The track and field competition will get underway today at 10am at the Alexander Stadium where the official opening ceremonies took place on Thursday night.

Here representing the Bahamas in track and field are 100m hurdler Devynne Charlton, triple jumper Kaiwan Culmer, sprinters Tynia Gaither and Denisha Cartwright, long jumper LaQuan Nairn, high jumpers Donald Thomas and Shawn Miller Jr, 110m hurler Jahmial Wilson, decathlete Kendrick Thompson and quarter-miler Alonzo Russell.

All members of the team, managed by Rudolph Ferguson, are in the Games Village at the University of Birmingham, according to Rolle, who will be assisted by Ravanno Ferguson and Peter Pratt.

“I expect the team to do very well,” Rolle said. “We have experience to go along with some athletes who are here for the first time, so it’s a good mix. So I expect them to do their best. I’m looking for some good results. I’m not sure what we will get out of it, but we expect some good things from this team.”

As the action gets underway today in track and field, Wilson will be competing in the preliminaries of the men’s 110m hurdles, along with the qualifying round of the men’s high jump with both Thomas and Miller Jr in addition to the qualifying round of the men’s long jump with Nairn.

Later in the day, both Gaither and Cartwright will get their first taste of action as they compete in the heats of the women’s 100m.

According to Rolle, all of the athletes are in good shape and are eagerly awaiting the start of the competition.

Track and field will be the fourth discipline that the Bahamas will be competing in at the games.

Already completing competition is Armando Moss in the triathlon and boxers Carl Hield and Rashield Williams. The swimmers will wrap up competition today, while wrestling, judo and cycling are still waiting to start their competitions before the games are done on Sunday.