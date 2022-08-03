Man accused of accomplice's death in botched murder scheme

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services yesterday for the death of his accomplice in a botched murder scheme after a string of attempted murders.

Miguel Lewis, 26, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on multiple charges. These include a single murder charge, four counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

According to police reports shortly after 1pm on July 25 at Pigeon Plum Street in Pinewood Gardens, the defendant along with two other male accomplices pulled up at a residence in an orange Nissan March.

The accused and another male, later identified as 24-year-old Kendrick Lewis Jr, exited the vehicle armed with firearms with the intent to kill the man who lived there, who upon seeing them fled the scene. It was during their pursuit of the target on foot that the defendant accidently shot and killed his accomplice

Initial investigations into the incident revealed the intended target was being electronically monitored at the time and that he is currently in police custody.

Miguel Lewis is further alleged to have attempted to kill Marquin Williams, Donald Cox, Leander Cox and Randy Mackey with a firearm on that same day. The defendant would later surrender to officers of the Criminal Investigations Department at around 7pm on July 27.

In court the defendant was told his case would proceed by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI). Lewis was further informed that he had the right to apply for bail through the Supreme Court, where his trial is slated to begin.

Until such time that Lewis is granted bail, he will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

The defendant is expected to be served his VBI on October 11.