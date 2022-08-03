Police hunt for man after cutlass attack

CRIMINAL Investigation Department officers are looking for a man responsible for a cutlass attack on a 45-year-old resident of Market Street.

Police said the incident occurred around 6.40pm on Sunday.

Preliminary reports reveal the victim was in the area of his residence when he got into an altercation with a male known to him.

The suspect reportedly produced a cutlass and caused serious injuries to the victim’s upper body, then made good his escape.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is detained in a stable condition.

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to contact the police at 919 or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2.

Meanwhile, authorities are also probing a shooting incident that left a 28-year-old man in hospital receiving care.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 2am on Monday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was walking on Bernard Road when he was approached and subsequently shot by a group of men.

The victim, who is being electronically monitored, was taken to the hospital where he is listed in a stable condition.