Suspect is charged with four-year-old boy's murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services yesterday in connection with the murder of four-year-old Kenton Seymour Jr.

Shanton “Scumdom” Munroe faced the charge before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Munroe further faced an additional three charges of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

On July 26 on Fleming Street and West Street the defendant, being concerned with others, was reportedly pursuing a male target on foot armed with handguns. It was during their pursuit that Kenton Seymour Jr was caught in the crossfire, as he sat on his mother’s lap in a car.

The child was pronounced dead at hospital.

It was because of this same incident that Munroe faced additional charges of attempted murder of the four-year-old’s bereaved father and mother Kenton Seymour Sr and Normareaka Smith. Munroe was also charged for the attempted murder of 27-year-old Deashano Joseph, the target in this incident who is currently in police custody.

The defendant was arrested at 4.25pm on July 27 on Ferguson Street.

In court Munroe was informed that his case would proceed by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

The Chief Magistrate further told the accused that he would be denied bail at this time but that he had the right to reapply for bail in Supreme Court, where his case will be held.

Until such time that bail is granted to him the defendant will be remanded to BDCS.

However, during a brief exchange with Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, Munroe said that he did not meet the description of the suspects in the incident caught on camera footage. As he indicated that while these men were wearing masks, they were both at least 6’3” with Munroe stating that he is only 5’7”.

As such the Chief Magistrate officially noted that from the very beginning the suspect denied being at the scene or having any involvement in the shooting.

Before being taken into custody Munroe was allowed a brief moment with his aunt and mother.

The accused is expected to be served his VBI on December 7.