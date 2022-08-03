Young man drowns at Paradise Cove

GRAND Bahama police said the body of a juvenile male was pulled from waters near Paradise Cove, Deadman’s Reef.

On Monday, shortly before 7pm, the Police Control Room on the island received information of an apparent drowning in the area.

As a result, uniformed and plain clothes officers were dispatched to investigate.

Police said initial reports revealed that five males went swimming on Celebrity Beach near Paradise Cove, Deadman’s Reef when one of the males didn’t return to shore.

A team of officers made several checks for the male but could not locate him.

However, yesterday shortly after 5pm, a team of officers along with other individuals assisted with the search of the water where the lifeless body of a juvenile male was pulled from the waters. The victim was later transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

An autopsy will have to be done to determine the exact cause of his death.