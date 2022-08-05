0

Police confirm identity of child found in pond

As of Friday, August 5, 2022

POLICE have confirmed the identity of the child discovered in waters at the rear of the Golf Academy on Tuesday as 11-year old Gerodo Atwill Taylor of Amos Ferguson Street.

A group of young boys swimming in the area made the discovery early on Tuesday evening.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

• POLICE INVESTIGATE STRUCTURAL FIRE

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a structural fire that destroyed a single story building on East Street South on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred sometime around 3.45am at a business establishment.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Active police investigations are ongoing.

