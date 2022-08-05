Police confirm identity of child found in pond

POLICE have confirmed the identity of the child discovered in waters at the rear of the Golf Academy on Tuesday as 11-year old Gerodo Atwill Taylor of Amos Ferguson Street.
A group of young boys swimming in the area made the discovery early on Tuesday evening.
Investigations into the matter are continuing.
• POLICE INVESTIGATE STRUCTURAL FIRE
POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a structural fire that destroyed a single story building on East Street South on Friday.
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred sometime around 3.45am at a business establishment.
The cause of the fire is unknown. Active police investigations are ongoing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID