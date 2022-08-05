Police confirm identity of child found in pond

POLICE have confirmed the identity of the child discovered in waters at the rear of the Golf Academy on Tuesday as 11-year old Gerodo Atwill Taylor of Amos Ferguson Street.

A group of young boys swimming in the area made the discovery early on Tuesday evening.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

• POLICE INVESTIGATE STRUCTURAL FIRE

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a structural fire that destroyed a single story building on East Street South on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred sometime around 3.45am at a business establishment.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Active police investigations are ongoing.