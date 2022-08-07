Two questioned by police over shooting death

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Police are questioning two men in their early twenties in connection with a shooting death on Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2pm outside a residence in the Rock Crusher area.

A group of males were reportedly seated outside of a residence on Maxwell Street when a black hatchback vehicle pulled up. The occupants then fired gunshots in the direction of the group, which resulted in a 21-year-old man of Polhemus Street being shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was being monitored via Electronic Monitoring Device (EMD).

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist police with their investigations to contact police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or Crimestoppers @328-TIPS.

A police statement advised: “Additionally, police are encouraging young men to find alternative ways to resolve their conflicts. If you or anyone you know is involved with a conflict that can potentially turn deadly, please involve the police.”