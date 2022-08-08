BCCEC Business breakfasts are back

After a two-year hiatus, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce & Employers Confederation will relaunch the ‘Power Breakfast’ series.

For more than five years, the event has attracted high-level speakers from the local and international spheres and is widely regarded as one of the country’s premier networking events. Each year, as many as 100 attendees including high-ranking officials in government, business professionals, and entrepreneurs from the private sector have collaborated with the Chamber to provide a platform to discuss the issues deemed most important to the wider business community.

Slated for this Wednesday at Margaritaville Beach Resort in downtown Nassau, this year’s breakfast event will return as a hybrid event giving attendees the option of in-person or virtual participation and as usual, will be open to - members as well as non-members. Non-member rates for in-person and virtual participation will be $110 and $82.50 dollars while members in turn will enjoy a rate of $82.50 and $55 dollars.

“These events provide a valuable opportunity for community networking and with updates of policies, trends, and insights that can impact business,” explained BCCEC Chairperson, Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson.

“The BCCEC is working with government and thought leaders to reestablish the BCCEC Power Breakfast signature events. BCCEC membership benefits include special rates for Chamber events.”

In addition to providing the opportunity for its attendees to network, the organization’s first post-covid event will feature a keynote address from the Minister of Economic Affairs, Michael Halkitis who will provide insights on the Business Benefits tied to the Government’s current budget strategy.

BCCEC has future plans in the works for more networking event opportunities.

“Facilitating conversations about the needs of the business community is an important part of our mandate” noted Rutherford-Ferguson, “We’re excited about the return of the Power Breakfast series and we’re looking forward to the full participation of our membership and of course the wider business community over the next several weeks and months.”