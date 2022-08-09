Marijuana laws ‘by end of year’

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AGRICULTURE, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said he is hopeful that the government’s marijuana legalisation will be presented to Parliament before the end of the year.

Back in June, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Davis administration intended to advance comprehensive legislation to regulate a medical cannabis industry and a separate framework for industrial hemp.

Minister Sweeting spoke to reporters yesterday, at the ADO Bahamas & Church Commercial farming Group Community, backyard and Church initiative.

When asked for an update on the marijuana legislation, Mr Sweeting responded that it was currently at the Attorney General’s office where officials there were “fine tuning”.

Once completed there, the draft will then go to Cabinet, he further explained.

Mr Sweeting further noted that the cannabis industry would generally benefit Bahamians.

“A lot of sub-sector jobs should be created as well as empower a lot of Bahamians and especially young people in the agriculture space as well,” Mr Sweeting told reporters.

In January, the minister echoed similar sentiments when he suggested using family islands for the cannabis industry. He said many Bahamians were already seeking agricultural land to support the growth of cannabis.

Additionally, the Central and South Eleuthera MP addressed concerns of utility challenges in his constituency.

The minister said he is aware of the electricity and water challenges residents in his constituency have been faced with.

Mr Sweeting told reporters he has kept in touch with the Minister of Works, Alfred Sears, as well as the chairman of BPL about the matter.

“Currently, they have enough power generation capacity to keep the island online. They’re repairing the last engine I think in Rock Sound. But currently, we should be okay for now.

“Water continues to be a challenge and we’ve invested in a million-gallon water tank to be placed in Governor’s Harbour to help alleviate some of that issue. It’s an ongoing issue for some time, and we hope to continue to work to navigate these things.”

He continued that they want to ensure utilities are not only just here for the people, but also for investments that can bring jobs and opportunities to the constituency.

The water tank is set to be operational possibly in November, the minister noted yesterday.