‘Dorian announcement may have been taken out of context’

IN the wake of backlash over plans for a week-long Hurricane Dorian memorial, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis says he believes announcements about the planned events may have been taken out of context.

Mr Davis was responding to recent controversy over certain aspects of the memorial, particularly the national concert to be held at Baha Mar that will feature American gospel singer, Cece Winans, who will be headlining the event.

Some Dorian survivors have taken issue with the fact that the major event is being held in New Providence as opposed to Abaco or Grand Bahama, the two islands, which were devastated by the Category Five storm.

The opposition has shared similar concerns while also denying claims that it supported the week-long event, which will include social outreach activities and a weather symposium.

“I think the announcement may have been taken out of context,” Prime Minister Davis said yesterday.

“There are a number of days of activities which will include the islands in particular that were impacted by it and he (the press secretary) will be making an announcement on all of those activities at the next press conference that he holds.

“It is just not a Nassau centric matter. I think it’s just that there’s a headliner that wanted to come and they’re coming to do a concert and so since they’re here, they’re just going to tie that event into what’s been happening during that time because we are commemorating Dorian and he just thought it fitting to tie that into it.”

Mr Davis continued: “It didn’t necessarily have to be but because it’s here, that’s what the press secretary is thinking of and so I think you will have further clarity on all of the other events that’s going to take place in both Abaco and Freeport.

“There will be several events taking place of which I will be a part of as well.”

While in opposition, Mr Davis was often critical of the former government’s response to Hurricane Dorian, saying not enough was being done to help storm victims.

When asked yesterday about his administration’s efforts to assist Dorian survivors, he replied: “Well, first of all, we have kept our social services up by providing assistance. We are repairing homes now and rebuilding homes and that’s what’s happening as we speak and we’re meeting their needs as they approach us about it.”

Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco on September 1, 2019, as a Category 5 hurricane before barreling toward Grand Bahama.

Nearly three years later, the islands remain in recovery mode.