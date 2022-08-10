As murder toll hits 85, police aim to stop year’s total exceeding 100

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander is of the view that there is room to “finish the year strong” in the country not surpassing 100 murders this year, while the murder count stands at 85 with four more months in 2022.

This number, he said, equated to a 21 percent increase in murders so far for the year, when compared to the same period in 2021.

He was adamant that police will “be able to hold the line” when it comes to the crime situation in the country.

He gave the crime statistics while giving the keynote address at the Rotary Club of Nassau’s hybrid meeting at the Nassau Yacht Club yesterday.

“Yet, to date with respect to the murders, we have a total of 85 murders on record,” the commissioner said. “As we speak, we got off to a bad start.

“Eighty-five and I still believe that we will be able to finish the year strong. Still under 100. In 2018 before I went on leave we had the count under 100 after two decades.

“We will do it again, never seen that and everything was working for us. And we intend to fix that and do just that. And still under 100. There’s still a few more months to go and I believe that we will be able to hold the line and finish strong.”

“The increase in murders is 21 percent to compare with 2021,” he said further.

He also told people gathered that he was of the view that the solvency rate was also “great” for the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“I believe that this force could solve any matter that comes to our attention. But the focus is we want to prevent these things from happening and we have to continue to put serious initiatives and being consistent in what we do to ensure that we do just that to prevent these things from happening.

“A number of young men being killed just after they were released on bail. That’s more than half of 85 young men who are on bail for serious crime, murder, armed robberies, and being monitored, shortly after they were released from prison, they are dead. Based on our intel we suspect that it is viral to gangs.

Last month at a ceremony to mark the force being handed over to him, Mr Fernander announced several anti-crime strategies to tackle gun violence in the country, including the establishment of a special anti-gang and firearms unit.

Commissioner Fernander also promised to review gun-related legislation to levy tougher penalties for people found with illegal weapons.

Eight people were killed in the week prior to his appointment.

About 41 of the victims were suspects out on bail for pending murder cases, according to police officials.

Noting the loss of one life as one too many, Mr Fernander vowed to take bold actions in the fight against crime, adding that officials are now reviewing its intelligence unit to restructure their approach to the issue.