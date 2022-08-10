PM promise to deliver for Grand Bahama

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring Grand Bahama lives up to its full potential amid continuing concerns about the island’s beleaguered economy.

Discussions have been reignited about the economic state of Grand Bahama in recent days, especially since news about the potential exit of a major investor on the island became public.

Earlier this month, the Del Zotto family announced it planned to close several of its businesses there following an impasse with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA).

Other concerns have been expressed about the Grand Lucayan resort after it was revealed last week that negotiations over the hotel’s sale will be extended by 45 days to September 15.

In a recent interview with The Tribune, Michael Scott, the former chairman of Lucayan Renewal Holdings, suggested the sale had not yet been finalised because Electra America Hospitality Group, the buyers, required a firm commitment from the government on redevelopment and reconstruction of the Grand Bahama International Airport.

Responding yesterday, Prime Minister Davis assured the airport’s redevelopment was still a priority for his administration, noting it was an essential component to the success of the hotel’s sale.

“We could walk and chew gum,” he said. “While negotiations for the sale of the Grand Lucayan hotel is taking place, we are also at the same time working assiduously to ensure that the airport, the gateway to Grand Bahama is also in that mix so we’re not just leaving the airport aside to get that done.

“We’re working in tandem to ensure because in opposition, you would’ve heard me saying and speaking to the fact that for Grand Bahama to move on, it has to be a holistic approach. You can’t just sell the Lucayan hotel without understanding where airlift is going to come from and if you have airlifts, what you need for airlifts – a properly constructed airport with the proper amenities that will attract airlifts.”

Yesterday, Mr Davis was also asked to respond to calls for the government to acquire the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

FNM founding member Maurice Moore recently said in an interview with a local news outlet that it was time for the government to “take back control of Freeport,” adding the island needed to be revitalised.

A similar view was expressed by former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham in 2018 when he urged the Minnis administration to buy the Grand Bahama Port Authority instead of the Grand Lucayan at the time.

“Well, first of all, the control of the Freeport construct was ceded to private hands from 1955 so the government never really had control over it,” Mr Davis said. “It was only after the ‘bend or break’ speech that some elements of control were implemented. We feel that the promise of Grand Bahama is yet to be fulfilled and we are in discussions to see how we can construct that path of fulfilling the promises of Grand Bahama and Freeport in particular,” he continued.

“And we are now engaged in conversations to see how that path can be constructed. What the outcome of those discussions will be, I’m not sure at this time. I am committed to ensuring that that path is constructed to fulfilling the promises that Grand Bahama has.”

FNM leader Michael Pintard also weighed in on the issue yesterday, saying what the island needs is credible investment.

“I wouldn’t comment on what he (Moore) has to say, but I’ll simply say this what we need is investors who have deep pockets and who are creative in terms of looking at ways to create additional revenue streams and attract investment,” Mr Pintard said yesterday on the sidelines of a tour of Fox Hill. “So, all of us are challenged. Central government must move with a sense of urgency, have a sense of creativity and involve licensees of the port, the chamber of commerce and other stakeholders in selling Grand Bahama in general, Freeport in particular.

“And so, the owners of the Grand Bahama Port Authority are no exception. People are looking for robust leadership that will be creative and that will spend money and seek to attract additional resources to Grand Bahama. So, all things should be on the table for discussion as we try to revive Grand Bahama in general and Freeport in particular.”