Police ‘to deal with’ leaks of sensitive pictures

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PEOPLE found disseminating sensitive information from active investigations will be dealt with, this according to Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander yesterday.

He was referring to concern from members of the public about sensitive photographs that were shared on social media of victims who died in the human smuggling operation last month.

In July, a human smuggling boat tragedy saw 17 people, including a pregnant woman, killed when their boat capsized in waters near Blackbeard’s Cay.

The passengers consisted of Haitian migrants and included a young girl.

Mr Fernander said: “We have a policy on that, coming from the police force it shouldn’t happen. This is sensitive information; you have families out there and it should not happen.”

The commissioner noted investigations into the operation are still very much alive and ongoing. He explained that officials knew the destination for the operation was originally to the United States and that they are working with their partners on this matter.

He also said they have spoken to all of the survivors involved.