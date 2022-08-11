All clear for Exuma spill site

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Exuma diesel spill site was given the all clear to reopen yesterday.

Last month, 35,000 gallons of diesel spilled into waters off an Exuma bay as a vessel contracted by Sun Oil was offloading fuel to Bahamas Power and Light at George Town.

As of last month, Exuma’s oil spill recovery efforts were said to be down to the last 10-15 percent.

Roston McGreggor, owner/ operator of Valiant Marine Salvage, the company leading the effort to remediate the 30,000-gallon spill, told Tribune Business last month that while they started off seeing a two-inch thick diesel film on top of the water, most of this has been pumped out and recovered in just over 24 hours after the incident.

In an update yesterday from Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), the agency conducted an inspection of the site of the diesel spill in Exuma and it is concluded that the site and surrounding areas are product free. She said marine animals were also observed to have returned to the site.

Investigations are continuing to determine whether any fines will be levied against the parties involved in the spill, she said.

Following the incident, multiple Cabinet ministers and government officials raced to Exuma to assess the site of the oil spill and its impact.

In a statement, Sun Oil confirmed that the vessel MT Arabian, owned by D&T Shipping, discovered a leak during the discharging process and activated its crisis management protocol shortly afterwards.

The company further stated: “Sun Oil cares about our environment and commits to providing additional relevant information regarding this incident. Local media will be briefed further as we have access to more details.”