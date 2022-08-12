$9,000 bail in drugs case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $9,000 bail In Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of possessing 24lbs of Indian Hemp with a street value of $24,000.

Leroy Heild, 33, represented by Attorney Wendawn Miller-Frazer, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

On July 6 in New Providence the accused was reportedly found by officers with 24lbs of Indian Hemp. These drugs have an estimated worth of $24,000. In court Heild pleaded not guilty to the charge.

As there was no objections to bail from Prosecutor Inspector Timothy Bain the accused was granted $9,000 bail with one or two sureties. Under the conditions of his bail Heild is expected to sign in at Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday, Wednesday or Friday before 6pm.

Heild’s trial is set for September 12.