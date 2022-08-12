Deep dive record breaker

By LETRE SWEETING

FRENCH freediver Arnaud Jerald broke the world record for deepest dive with bi-fins during the annual Vertical Blue competition in The Bahamas.

Mr Jerald descended 120 metres deep or 393 feet in three minutes and 34 seconds. The annual dive competition was hosted by the Vertical Blue freediving Apnea Academy in Long Island, on August 9.

The 26-year-old Frenchman is no stranger to record breaking having set the world record seven times before in his career, including once last week.

“It was an amazing dive,” he said of his accomplishment. “I put all my effort this winter for my training here to make it, but for sure at the end when you made it, it’s bigger than what I can imagine.”