Deep dive record breaker

ARNAUD Jerald during the dive in this image from video posted to Instagram.

As of Friday, August 12, 2022

FRENCH freediver Arnuad Jerald on his way to a new deep dive record in The Bahamas on August 9 in this image from video.

ARNAUD Jerald surfacing afterwards in this image from video posted to Instagram.

By LETRE SWEETING

FRENCH freediver Arnaud Jerald broke the world record for deepest dive with bi-fins during the annual Vertical Blue competition in The Bahamas.

Mr Jerald descended 120 metres deep or 393 feet in three minutes and 34 seconds. The annual dive competition was hosted by the Vertical Blue freediving Apnea Academy in Long Island, on August 9.

The 26-year-old Frenchman is no stranger to record breaking having set the world record seven times before in his career, including once last week.

“It was an amazing dive,” he said of his accomplishment. “I put all my effort this winter for my training here to make it, but for sure at the end when you made it, it’s bigger than what I can imagine.”

