Man in court on firearm, ammunition charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded in Magistrate’s Court Friday on firearm and ammunition charges.

Shaquel McKenzie, 28, represented by Attorney Wendawn Miller-Frazer, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On August 9 in New Providence the accused was reportedly found by police with a black G2C Taurus 9mm pistol. The serial number had been erased. He is also charged with possessing eight unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition at the time of his arrest.

In court McKenzie pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The prosecution, however, objected to bail because he has outstanding warrants before other Magistrates.

McKenzie’s bail was denied at this time. Before being returned to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) the accused was informed of his right to reapply for bail before the Supreme Court.

McKenzie’s next court date is set for August 19.