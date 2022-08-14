Weekend sees two more men murdered

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO separate murders occurred within a 12-hour time frame over the weekend.

The latest incident happened at around 10am on Saturday at a residence on Kenilworth Street. The victim was a 57-year-old man of South Beach Estates.

Police said: “Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was sitting on the front porch of his residence when he was approached and subsequently shot multiple times by two males who exited a grey Nissan Note.”

As a result, police are searching for the two men.

The second incident left one man dead and another hospitalised in stable condition.

The shooting reportedly occurred at around 10pm on Friday outside a store off Soldier Road.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased, a 26-year-old male of South Beach was with another male when they were approached and subsequently shot multiple times by a male armed with a handgun,” a police statement noted.

Asked if the murders may have been connected, Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said: “Well that is one line of inquiry that we would be looking at but its too early at this time to say that they are connected. But that definitely would be an avenue that we would take.”

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public, who may have any information regarding this incident or any other incident to contact the police at 911, 919 or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIME STOPPERS @328-TIPS.