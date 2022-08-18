Woman accused of apartment rental scam

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted $3,000 bail in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday after allegedly defrauding two people of cash in an apartment rental scam.

Peggy Thurston, 49, faced Acting Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on two counts of fraud by false pretences.

On July 23 and August 10 in New Providence, Thurston is accused of defrauding Vaneesha Saintil of $1,980 cash as payment for an apartment rental. Also on July 30 and August 9 in New Providence she is said to have defrauded Jackson Valbrun of another $1980 apartment rental payment.

In both cases, the accused is said to have offered the complainants a place for rent that she did not own. When Saintil and Valbrun tried to move into their respective apartments they found them already occupied.

In court, Thurston pleaded not guilty to all charges.

With no objections from Prosecutor Inspector Lincoln McKenzie, $3,000 bail was granted to the accused.

Thurston’s trial will begin on August 30.