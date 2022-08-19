Two men face court in firearm possession cases

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday with separate firearm and ammunition complaints.

Jhvon Brown, 23, faced Acting Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

On August 17 in New Providence, Brown was reportedly found by authorities with a black and silver 9mm SCCY pistol with the serial number erased. At the time of his arrest the accused was also said to have five unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.

After electing to continue his matter in Magistrate’s Court, Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As there was no objection from the prosecution, $7,000 bail was granted to the accused with one surety.

Brown’s trial is set for September 30.

The second man, Leshon Rolle, 29, went before Senior Magistrate Derence A Rolle Davis on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

On August 12 in Exuma, Rolle is said to have been in possession of a pistol with the serial number TL066162 and ten unfired 9mm bullets. On the same day Rolle is accused of endangering the life of Brittany Thompson with the handgun.

In court, Rolle was not required to enter a plea as he was informed that his case would proceed by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI}.

As Rolle’s case will be heard before the Supreme Court, he was told by the Magistrate that he must apply to that court for bail.

Until bail is granted, Rolle will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Rolle is expected to be served his VBI on October 11.