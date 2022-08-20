Munroe on marital rape: We need to define what we want to criminalise

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe on Friday described marital rape as a “social issue”, adding that there was a need to define exactly what would be criminalised.

“It’s a social issue that will require sensible reflection and retrospection,” Mr Munroe said to reporters. “It impacts the institution of marriage, which is one of our social pillars. So we have to be circumspect and exact, we need to define what it is we want to criminalise,” he said.

When asked about the Opposition’s call for the Davis administration to amend the law to criminalise marital rape, Mr Munroe questioned the Opposition’s comment.

He said: “My approach to them is when you give me advice on something I should have done first tell me why you didn’t do it in the last four-and-a-half years.

“They just came out of government in the last four-and-a-half years. Before that they were in government for five years. So in the last 14-and-a-half years, they were in government for 10 of those years. What exactly is in comment about why it isn’t criminalised? Sometimes you have you to recognise when people are blowing smoke.”

Mr Munroe said it would be productive for the opposition party to engage on matters that advance the country.

In March, the Free National Movement called on the Davis administration to amend the law to criminalise marital rape.

The issue grabbed headlines again after National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said marital rape should be referred to as something other than rape if convictions were being sought. His comment came at a Progressive Liberal Party men’s branch event where others attending expressed their views on the matter.

The FNM said in the Westminster tradition followed in The Bahamas, ministers are bound by the collective decisions of Cabinet adding that public announcements made by ministers are not personal opinions, but the view of the government.

The party added that Mr Munroe “gave troubling insight into the policy position of the Davis administration and the lack of a progressive legislative agenda”.