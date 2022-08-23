Minister calls on parents to ensure children attend school

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin stressed the importance of both parents and the government ensuring school-age students attend school.

Yesterday marked the commencement of the training workshop for the newly appointed attendance officers in the Ministry of Education.

The programme consisted of 25 new officers in New Providence; officers will be posted in Grand Bahama and other islands shortly.

With the compulsory age of education being five to 16 years old, Ms Hanna Martin urged parents to ensure students attend school.

“It is a legal obligation under the Education Act that children of compulsory age attend school. Parents have no discretion to cause for their compulsory school aged children — ages five to 16 — to not attend school.

“Children must attend school and parents must assure that their children attend and under the Education Act the minister has a duty to ensure that parents comply. Failure to carry out this duty is accompanied by a criminal sanction.”

The education minister also encouraged parents to become active participants in the education of their children.

“I am encouraging our nation’s parents to become more active participants in the education of their children, attend PTA meetings if you can, communicate with your children so you can have full understanding of the process and develop respectful and collaborative relationships with their teachers and school administration,” she said.

Despite active repairs on several school campuses, the minister is confident that school repairs will be completed in time for the reopening of schools on August 29.

Last Friday, Belinda Wilson, president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, said she is not confident that school repairs will be completed in time for the upcoming school year.

“I am not confident that all the repairs will be done,” Ms Wilson said. “Every year I do my own school repairs tour and look at what is happening. We already visited T A Thompson, which is doing massive work, but I must say, the contractor, he has a large number of workers that are there, and they are working around the clock.

“Hopefully they will have the classrooms, the restrooms – which will be the main areas for the students and teachers ready.”