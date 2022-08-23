Mitchell: PLP not just public relations

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell says the Davis administration has done much more than public relations in nearly one year, adding there were “big deal” decisions made since the party took office.

As a guest on a radio talk show on Friday, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said the PLP government has been reluctant to make decisions on controversial issues since being elected.

He said the administration had put on a first class show of public relations. Mr Ingraham said while the party was receiving good reviews, this was only “on the surface” and could change at any time.

In response, Mr Mitchell said he viewed Mr Ingraham’s comments as commendation for the government.

“The PLP has done much more than public relations in one year,” Mr Mitchell said in a statement that was disseminated by Bahamas Information Services executive director Elcott Coleby.

Mr Ingraham was being a bit cheeky but when you read what he said as opposed to the headline, he actually praised and approved the PLP government’s performance.

“I therefore thank the former Prime Minister for his general support of the PLP’s first year in office. His praise for our work accords with the generally good reviews that the administration is getting across the country.

“Good public relations is another way of saying that the PLP is doing a good job in letting the public know what we are doing.”

As for the government’s work since taking office, Mr Mitchell said: “We are of course tackling some complex issues and in time we will tick all of the boxes.

“Some policy initiatives can be seen now and some are not yet in the public domain, but we encourage all and sundry to stand by.

“It is, however, great that Mr Ingraham is able to be measured and generally objective in his observations, notwithstanding his FNM membership.

“But the reduction of VAT is a big deal. Settling the long outstanding labour contracts for the public service is a big deal. Fixing the economy of Grand Bahama is a big deal. Finishing the three major international airports in the country is a big deal. These were hard and complex decisions taken in the first year,” the minister of foreign affairs said.

“So, there was a lot done and there are more to come.

“Additionally, starting the housing programme is a big deal. Dealing with our international relationships and climate change is a big deal. Distribution of taxi and livery plates is a big deal. Watch and see for there are more to come.”

As a guest on Guardian Talk Radio’s “Z Live: Off the Record”, with host Zhivargo Laing, Mr Ingraham said: “They’ve not done anything major since they came in except they reduced VAT from 12 to 10 percent and put it on breadbasket items and they were able to get away with that and the public accepted that 10 percent is better than 12 even though it’s costing lots of money for lots of people who can’t afford it.

“But generally speaking, they’re getting a good review by the population so far but that’s on the surface. I expect that not long from now they will be held accountable for their actions or inaction just like everybody else.”