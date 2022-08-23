Seven seriously injured in Exuma crash

Seven people were seriously injured in a traffic accident in Exuma on Monday night.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm, a Wrangler Jeep, occupied by five Americans, was travelling east on Queen’s Highway in the area of Flamingo Bay when it collided with a white flatbed truck occupied by two Bahamians, which was travelling west.

The four women and three men were transported to the Exuma Health Care Facility where they were listed as being in serious condition. Arrangements were being made on Tuesday morning to have the injured airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.