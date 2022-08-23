Suspect faces court over Omar Davis Jr murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the murder of Omar Davis, Jr.

Normand Toussaint, 20, represented by attorney Patrick Mackey, faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on a charge of murder.

He is accused of causing the death of 21-year-old Davis, Jr, on August 15 while being concerned with others.

Davis Jr’s partially decomposed body was found by police on August 16 in a garbage bag in the trunk of the victim’s black Honda Fit near Centreville Caribbean Liquor Store.

It was reported by authorities that Davis Jr suffered multiple wounds to his head and upper body, including stab wounds.

While four other men were in police custody in connection with this matter, Toussaint is so far the only suspect to be officially charged.

During the reading of the accused’s charges, Davis Jr’s bereaved mother, Gia Whymms, could be heard weeping in court.

Due to the nature of the offence, Toussaint was not required to enter a plea. He was then informed that his case would proceed by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

While Toussaint was denied bail, he was told of his right to apply for bail at the Supreme Court, where his trial will be heard.

He was sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His VBI will be presented on December 27.