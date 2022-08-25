Boy drowns on Abaco beach

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A BOY drowned in Abaco, just days after Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin announced that the government would introduce swimming lessons in public schools this year.

The incident occurred at Treasure Cay Beach on Tuesday afternoon when the victim attended a beach picnic with several friends.

Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle said police at the Treasure Cay Police Station received a report of an alleged drowning shortly before noon.

He said uniformed officers went to Treasure Cay Beach to investigate.

Upon their initial investigation, ASP Rolle said reports are that a juvenile male was attending a beach picnic along with several friends, and while in the water he was discovered foaming from the mouth.

He was assisted to the shore and CPR was performed.

ASP Rolle said EMS attended the scene and took the victim to the Marsh Harbour Clinic, where he was seen and examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead.

He said investigations are continuing into that incident. Police did not release the boy’s age.

There have been several drownings of young persons this summer.

Earlier this month, 11-year-old Gerodo Atwill Taylor, Jr, was found dead and is suspected to have drowned in a pond near the golf academy opposite the national sports stadium.

Also, the body of a juvenile male was pulled from waters near Paradise Cove, Deadman’s Reef in Grand Bahama this month. The teen had gone swimming at Celebrity Beach near Paradise Cove with four boys and did not return to shore when the others did.

Also, this month, a woman drowned when she tried to assist a child who was in distress in the waters in the Staniard Creek area.

Early this week, Ms Hanna Martin said the government anticipates the introduction of swimming lessons, enhancing the physical education programme.

“We are developing a programme to introduce swimming at the schools,” she said. “It’s a skill and really all of us should be able to swim in The Bahamas, but certainly the new generation emerging should be able to,” she said.