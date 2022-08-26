$7.5m PI food store to create 75 posts

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Freeport-headquartered supermarket will break into the New Providence market in 2023 via a $7.5m investment at Paradise Island’s Hurricane Hole redevelopment that will create 75 permanent jobs.

Lerline Moss, Sawyer’s Fresh Market’s chief financial officer, told Tribune Business that the expansion marks the 10th anniversary of a food store chain that was started by its principal selling groceries out of a van. Some 50 construction jobs will be created during the 8,000 square foot Paradise Island store’s build-out, with the company already employing 150 full-time staff.

Ms Moss said: “Things are going pretty good. We were able to survive the pandemic, but the food business was something that flourished during the pandemic, and so we are just excited about this opportunity to move into the Nassau market.

“The Freeport market has its challenges, but the way that we are able to sustain ourselves is that we provide the lowest prices and we make sure we shop around so we can provide the best prices available.” Sawyer’s Fresh Market’s main competitor in Grand Bahama is BISX-listed AML Foods through its Solomon’s format, but New Providence offers an expanded consumer market

The Paradise Island location will cater to both tourists and Bahamians in what is expected to be a “downtown Paradise Island”. Ms Moss added: “This project will cost $7.5m. The actual store is 8,000 square feet, and we will be employing 75 permanent employees.

“We will be completed with construction by the first half of next year and we will expect our first customer to walk through the door. This is going to be a super high-end store and it’s not going to have the average items. We will be targeting the visitors for Paradise Island but, of course, locals can come over and enjoy the experience.

“We will have a coffee bar and deli, and then we will have the regular groceries with the extreme focus on perishables and providing fresh, affordable items.”

David Kosoy, chairman and chief executive of Sterling Global, the Hurricane Hole developer, said: “We started this because we wanted to revitalise Paradise Island, which we’ve done. We wanted a Downtown Paradise Island. And to do that, we had to service all of the people that live here. It has put The Bahamas — around Paradise Island, in the marine industry — on the map even more than it was.”