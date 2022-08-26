Hunt for two men after Palmdale armed robbery

Police are hunting for two male suspects who reportedly robbed another man in the Palmdale area on Thursday.

According to reports, shortly before noon, the man was about to make a deposit at a local banking institution when he was approached and robbed by two armed men.

The suspects reportedly robbed him of a deposit bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area in a black Honda CRV jeep L/P AQ0072.

Police are actively investigating and once again appealing to business owners to make arrangements with a private security firm and to alert their divisional commanders when making deposits to prevent becoming a victim of crime. Business owners and residents are also reminded to always be on the alert and be aware of their surroundings.