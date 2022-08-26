Murder accused charged with violating bail conditions

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of murder was charged with violating the conditions of his bail in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Police say Lethario Davis, 28, breached the conditions of his release between August 3–23 when he failed to comply with his 8pm to 6am daily curfew as ordered by the Supreme Court.

However, Davis, who is represented by Ryszard Humes, denied the offence during his hearing before Magistrate Kendra Kelly.

Still, Crown prosecutor Sgt Vernon Pyfrom objected to his bail given the nature of the charge.

He reminded the court that the accused was granted bail before and suggested that Davis may not adhere to more bail conditions as it is alleged that he breached his release requirements.

“If he doesn’t respect the higher courts, your worship, it could be inferred what he may think about the conditions of the (Magistrate’s) Court,” the prosecutor told the court.

But, Mr Humes responded that remarks were inappropriate as his client has proclaimed his innocence.

After listening to both arguments, Magistrate Kelly sided with the Crown prosecutor, saying there were no other conditions the court can impose to ensure that the accused appears for trial.

As a result, bail was denied, and Davis was remanded to prison.

Magistrate Kelly informed him that he can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.