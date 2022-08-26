Two taxi drivers face fraud related charges

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO taxi drivers appeared in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday accused of several fraud related offences.

Henry Walkine, 51, and Otis Clarke, 41, faced Magistrate Kendra Kelly on charges of possession of a forged document, uttering a forged document and attempted fraud by false pretences.

Police say Walkine and Clarke tried to defraud the Road Traffic Department sometime between June 1 and July 29 by using certain forged documents.

In Walkine’s case, it is alleged that he tried to obtain a livery registration from the department in his name by using a fake Road Traffic conditional approval letter for a livery plate.

Meanwhile, police allege that Clarke tried to obtain a taxi registration from the department by using a fraudulent conditional approval letter for a taxi plate.

Both men denied the allegations during Friday’s hearing.

On the issue of bail, the prosecutor did not object to the men’s release, but he asked the court to impose sign-in conditions.

However, the men’s attorneys argued against it, insisting that their clients had no previous convictions.

As a result, the magistrate agreed with the attorneys and granted the men $3,000 bail with one or two sureties.

They will return to court on October 28.