Man found dead may have been attacked by dogs

Police are investigating after the body of man was found on Palm Tree Avenue early on Saturday with injuries suggesting he may have been attacked by dogs.

According to reports, at around 4am, police were called to the intersection of Palm Tree Avenue and East Street where they discovered the body with injuries consistent with bite marks.

Police are encouraging members of the public who have overly aggressive or uncontrollable dogs that they cannot restrain in aggressive situations or circumstances, consistently bark, are always agitated, fight, create disturbances with other animals, or try to attack people, to ensure their yards are properly secured and enclosed to prevent their animals escaping.

Members of the public are reminded that ALL dogs should be licensed and can visit the Department of Agriculture, Gladstone Road to pay the requisite fee of $6.72. Failure to licence your animal will result in the owner/s being fined in the amount of $250.

For more information regarding breaches of the Animal Control Act residents are encouraged to contact the Royal Bahamas Police Force K-9 Unit @ 397-9600, or 397-9635, or Animal Control Unit at @325 -1178.