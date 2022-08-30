Man, 70, accused of repeated unlawful sex with 13-year-old

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

AN elderly man was denied bail after being charged with having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl three times this year.

Keyvon Mackey, 70, faced Senior Magistrate Derence A Rolle Davis charged with three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Mackey is charged with having sex with the child on June 1, 4 and 17 in New Providence.

Due to the nature of the offence, Mackey was not required to enter a plea in court. He was informed that his case would proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Magistrate Rolle Davis further told the accused that he would be denied bail at this time, but that he could apply for it through the Supreme Court, where his matter will ultimately be heard.

Until he is granted bail, the accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

His VBI will be presented on November 15.