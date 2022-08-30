Man arrested after marijuana found by police in snack box

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A NASSAU Village man was arrested in Ocean Cay, Bimini, following the discovery of suspected marijuana concealed in a snack container, police reported.

Police on the cay made the discovery shortly before 2pm on Friday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said officers at Ocean Cay Police Station were conducting a check of the dock, along with security personnel, when they observed a dark-skinned male clad in a white shirt and blue shorts pants carrying a black plastic bag and acting in a suspicious manner.

The officer approached the man and informed him of his suspicion. They searched the man and his belongings, including a black plastic bag he was carrying. Officers noticed a Lay’s Chip container in the bag and upon closer inspection found two plastic bags containing a quantity of suspected marijuana.

The man was arrested and taken into Police custody.

In other crime news, five persons on Grand Bahama were arrested as a result of a police operation that was conducted on Friday.

ASP Rolle said “Operation Shock and Awe” targeted persons suspected of being in possession of unlicensed firearms, dangerous drugs, and outstanding suspects wanted for serious matters.

The first incident occurred shortly after 6am when a search warrant was executed at a residence located on Indiana Lane.

According to reports, a team of officers from Central Investigation Department, Drug Enforcement Unit, Intelligence Unit and K-9 Unit searched the residence and found four clear plastic wrappers, containing a quantity of suspected marijuana in the bathroom.

As a result, a man and woman were arrested and taken into police custody in that matter.

In the second incident, shortly after 7am, the team of officers while in the area of Bass Lane stopped and searched a male pedestrian. They found two clear plastic bags containing a quantity of suspected marijuana. The man was arrested.

In the third incident, shortly after 8am officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Chipping Hill Drive, Fortune Bay. During a search of the house, officers found a black plastic wrapper containing a quantity of suspected marijuana in the toilet tank.

An adult male and female were arrested as a result.

ASP Rolle thanked the general public for its continued support.