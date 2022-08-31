Man accused of $100k theft from store

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $20,000 bail yesterday after being accused of stealing $100,000 worth of inventory while employed at 700 Wines and Spirits in Inagua.

Kennard Rolle, 28, of Inagua, was represented by attorney Rodreka Strachan as he faced Magistrate Kendra Kelly on charges of falsification of accounts and stealing by reason of employment.

Between January 7, 2021 and February 17, 2022, Rolle is accused of falsifying the accounts of the company. He was the store’s manager at the time. He is accused of entering a false amount of core inventory in the company’s counterpoint system.

During that timeframe, Rolle, being concerned with others, is said to have stolen $99,839.60 worth of core inventory.

In court he pleaded not guilty.

As there was no objection from prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom, the accused was granted $20,000 bail with two sureties. Under his bail, Rolle is expected to sign in at Matthew Town Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

Rolle’s trial will begin on October 28.