Tourism office to boost Cat Island

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

CAT Island businesses yesterday voiced optimism that their newly-opened tourism office will help drive increased visitor numbers and economic activity to the island.

Denise Bethel, owner/ operator of Hidden Treasures Restaurant in New Bight, told Tribune Business such a facility was “well overdue” as there are multiple activities and attractions that can be promoted to enhance visitor numbers.

“With the office here, they will be able to provide that information and, as we grow, we will be able to see the unique characteristics of Cat Island and we will be able to be more informed and share what we have,” she explained. “An office like this is timely and it is important. When tourists get here they would want to venture out and do tours and experience the island in its fullness.”

Philip Davis QC, the Prime Minister and also the island’s MP, officially opened the office over the weekend. “Cat Island has always been paradise to me, and I am pleased to see Cat Island assert its rightful place among the 16-island destinations that the Ministry of Tourism markets to the world. We are delighted to showcase the many jewels of our island,” said Mr Davis.

Cat Island saw a 41 percent year-over-year increase in visitor arrivals for 2021, exceeding tourism’s banner pre-COVID year of 2019, although total tourists still numbered only several thousand.

Cindy Moss, owner/ operator of Alvernia Food Store, said the tourism office will “help get things going” on the island and market its “historical” legacy. Optimistic that this will expand commerce by educating persons on what Cat Island has to offer, Ms Moss added: “You will have tourists that will come and they will shop.

“The resorts help to pass business on to the stores because you have a lot of people that come in on Sunday and they know we are open, so they will stop by and get their stuff.” Cat Island and Exuma enjoy especially strong ties as many boaters travel back and forth between both islands.

“The other day we had some sailors come in, and they said other sailors have recommended the store. The island moves at a snail’s pace but it does pick up from time to time. Boaters come in from Exuma all the time because they are right across the street from us, so to speak,” Ms Moss said.