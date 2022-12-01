12th grader receives $30,000 empowerment scholarship

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

KIERIA Woodside, the recipient of the $30,000 Golden Gates Female Empowerment Scholarship, thanked her family for the motivation to excel despite the odds.

In recognition of the 60th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, the scholarship was targeted towards young women to support female empowerment.

Ms Woodside was presented the scholarship at the Ruby Ann Cooper-Darling Gala last weekend in partnership with Star Apple.

As a 12th grader of CV Bethel Senior High School, Keira intends to advance her educational studies in the area of culinary arts with a minor in business studies.

“Receiving this award feels unreal, but I am forever grateful to (Golden Gates MP) Pia Glover- Rolle and Star Apple for giving me this opportunity to advance my educational studies in the area of culinary arts with a minor in business studies,” the student said yesterday.

She said that being selected as the recipient out of many applicants felt “unreal”.

Undecided on her university plans, she said that her number one choice is Johnsons and Wales University.

The 16-year-old said despite the odds, she never gave up on her dreams. She expressed gratitude to her older siblings for being her biggest support system after losing her mother at the age of 12 years old.

“I found motivation in my older sister Kadesha and brother Terran watching them work hard to continuously provide for me and in return only asking of me to excel in ways I can’t imagine,” said the Golden Gates resident.

She also thanked her Youth Empowerment Programme (YEP) advisor Mr Clarke for encouraging her to apply for the scholarship.

The 12th grader urged her peers to be resilient and encouraged on the journey of life.

For her part, Mrs Glover- Rolle said she believes in the power of education and the access it provides as her campaign platform was geared around empowerment, education and enterprise.

She encouraged Kiera to “capture this opportunity at its maximum”.

“She is able to engage what she calls a once in a lifetime opportunity and because it’s that, I encourage her to take full and complete advantage of this opportunity to make her dreams a reality,” she said yesterday.

“I encourage her to embrace it at its fullness. Apply herself fully, give it all that she has to pursuing and completing this goal and ensuring that she uses it as a springboard for even greater things,” she continued.